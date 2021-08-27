MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $85,320.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $673,890.53 and approximately $85,320.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,059.15 or 0.99896129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.29 or 0.00489294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00361733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.00 or 0.00859285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004671 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

