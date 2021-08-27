DMarket Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,655.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100609 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

