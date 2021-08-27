Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,549. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,253. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

