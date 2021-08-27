Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

NNA stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 35,352,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,392. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

