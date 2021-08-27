Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Shares of OTSKY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 40,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,856. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

