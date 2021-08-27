Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 2,454,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,353. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

