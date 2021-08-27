iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,150,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

