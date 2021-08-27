MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.83 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $111,700.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00356458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,298,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,278,137 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

