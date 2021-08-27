Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 17,695 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $109.86. 5,584,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

