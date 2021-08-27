Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $2.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

