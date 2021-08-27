Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

BILL traded up $64.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,685,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,664. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -345.73 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.32. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.62.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $439,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $277,915.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock worth $34,099,858 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

