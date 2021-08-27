Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $61.34. 14,763,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

