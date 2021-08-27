Appleton Group LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 496,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,180. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.