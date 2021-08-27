Appleton Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $87.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.