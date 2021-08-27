LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $751,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

ASTS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,556. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

