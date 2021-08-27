Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. 11,210,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,766. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

