Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of GNCGY stock remained flat at $$7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.