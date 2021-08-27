Hush Price Reaches $0.12 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $457.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars.

