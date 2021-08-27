35,000 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,354. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

