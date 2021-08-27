Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.5-1.5% to ~$33.92-34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.31 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.600-$10.200 EPS.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.25. 2,995,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

