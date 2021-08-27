Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,435,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,613.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

