Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $2,064.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

