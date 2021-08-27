LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 46,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.20% of Dynatrace worth $32,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. 1,380,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,119. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.