FOCUS UNIVERSAL INC. (FCUV) Announces August 31st IPO

FOCUS UNIVERSAL INC. (FCUV) plans to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, August 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last year, FOCUS UNIVERSAL INC. generated $1.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $2.2 million. FOCUS UNIVERSAL INC. has a market cap of $217.1 million.

Boustead Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

FOCUS UNIVERSAL INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. IPOScoop has No Call on this offering. This is an uplift to the NASDAQ from the OTCQB market.) We have developed four fundamental disruptive proprietary technologies which we believe solve the most fundamental problems plaguing the Internet of things (“IoT”) industry by: (1) increasing overall chip integration by shifting it to the device level; (2) creating a faster 5G cellular technology by using Ultra-narrowband technology; (3) leveraging ultra-narrowband power line communication (“PLC”) technology; and (4) User Interface Machine auto generation technology. Our Universal smart technology is designed to overcome instrumentation interoperability and interchangeability. The electronic design starts from a 90% completed common foundation we call our universal smart instrumentation platform (“USIP”), instead of the current method of building each stand-alone instrument from scratch. Our method eliminates redundant hardware and software and results in significant cost savings and production efficiency. We have developed software machine auto generation technology to replace the manual software designs which are currently in use and cannot satisfy the exponential growth of future IoT industry demand. Our ultra-narrowband PLC enables our users to send data over existing electricity power cables and immediately establish a ubiquitous data network without substantial new investment for a dedicated wiring infrastructure. Our ultra-narrow band technology is capable of overcoming the noise problems communicating through power lines that have hindered our competitors for over a century. Our wireless communication technology allows for longer-range coverage, is more energy effective and has much faster data sending speeds than the current 5G technology speeds being used. We also provide sensor devices and are a wholesaler of various air filters and digital, analog, and quantum light meter systems. “.

FOCUS UNIVERSAL INC. was founded in 2012 and has 13 employees. The company is located at 2311 E. Locust Court, Ontario, CA 91761 and can be reached via phone at (626) 272-3883 or on the web at http://www.focusuniversal.com/.

