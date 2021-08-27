Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.80 on Friday, reaching $558.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

