LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 24,224 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $59,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

