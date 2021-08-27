LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,917 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.99. 355,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.35.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

