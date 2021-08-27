213,104 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 213,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

