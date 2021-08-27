$13.89 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce sales of $13.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $13.68 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $53.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. 91,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,003. The company has a market cap of $402.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

