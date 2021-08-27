Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.40. 589,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.