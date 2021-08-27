Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $96,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $124.59. 4,089,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.