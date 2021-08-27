Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $61,094.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00763517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00101085 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

