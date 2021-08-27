Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 10,415,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,635,625. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

