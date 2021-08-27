Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

Lantronix stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 622,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

