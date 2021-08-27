Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $555.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.87 million to $557.80 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Primo Water by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,447. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

