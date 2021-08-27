Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $83 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,999,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.58. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

