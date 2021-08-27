Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,814 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $157,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,565.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,462.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,577.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

