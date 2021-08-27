Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 20,153 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $141,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,017. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

