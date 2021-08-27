Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,701,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,631,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,733,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

