XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $387,700.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Amundi purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.