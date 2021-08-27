Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $188.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $192.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $799.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $902.80 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

GBCI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. 496,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

