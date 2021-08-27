Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $713.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the lowest is $711.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of VC traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. 141,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,600. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 75.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

