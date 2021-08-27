Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,216,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of CME Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,657. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

