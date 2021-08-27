Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $6,048.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00053965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00152955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.94 or 0.98218168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.84 or 0.00988123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.36 or 0.06577432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

