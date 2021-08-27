BTMX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $70,882.00 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00758327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100704 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

