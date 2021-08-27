Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. 819,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,102. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

