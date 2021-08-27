Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 502,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.90. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

