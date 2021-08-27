Zacks Investment Research Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading hours on Friday. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

