DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. 1,135,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,799. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

