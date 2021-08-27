STRAKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,182.31 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $36,182.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.99 or 0.06672484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.34 or 0.01291882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00357857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00129963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.00642387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00328931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00309161 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

